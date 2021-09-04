Man charged after woman found dead in car in Fife
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 48-year-old woman whose body was found in a car in Glenrothes.
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:08 am
The 35-year-old man is due in court on Monday following the discovery of the body of Jane Fitzpatrick, 48, in a car in Cable Road, Glenrothes, on August 9.Extensive enquiries have been carried out to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death.
Yesterday (Friday), the man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Ms Fitzpatrick.
He is due before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, September 6.A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.