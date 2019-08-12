Man charged and £60,000 of items recovered after Fife raid

A man has been charged following a high-value break-in and theft from a business in Guardbridge.

The 48-year old is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Police Scotland said a substantial quantity of jewellery and other items were stolen from an antiques dealer during the early hours of Sunday July 28.

You may also be interested in:

Bones wash on to road after church wall collapses

Union calls for probe into Havelock collapse

Road closures in Kirkcaldy announced ahead of half marathon

As a result of extensive investigation carried out by Levenmouth CID, search warrants were executed at two addresses in Dundee on Friday, and various pieces of jewellery and other valuables, worth over £60,000, were recovered.

Detective Constable Mark Millar said, “We’re delighted to have recovered large amounts of the stolen property from the Guardbridge store, as these pieces have been collected over several years and were a huge loss to the owners, both financially and from a sentimental point view.”