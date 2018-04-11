Man charged following spate of Tay coast offences

A man has been charged with seventy offences following a spate of acquisitive crime offences in the Tay coast area of Fife.

A significant number of crimes were reported throughout December and January, primarily involving break-ins to sheds, garages and outbuildings, where tools, agricultural and gardening equipment were stolen.

Following an investigation, 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) charged with seventy offences.

Detective Constable Bryan Laing from Levenmouth CID said: “This arrest is the culmination of hard work involving many departments and police resources.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the residents within the Tay coast and across north east Fife in general. Not only for continually coming forward to report suspicious activity, but for their constant support of our efforts to tackle acquisitive crime.

“We would urge all communities to contact us immediately if they have any information relating to ongoing acquisitive crime in their area.”

Those with information can contact their local police station via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.