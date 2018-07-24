Man charged following Thornton collision

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic and disorder offences, following a car collision in Thornton on Friday.

The 22-year-old is now scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in connection with road traffic and disorder offences, after officers were called to the Main Street area of Thornton on Friday, July 20, following a two-vehicle collision involving BMW and Hyundai cars.”