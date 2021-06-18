Man charged in connection with fatal road crash on A92

A man has been arrested and charged.

The incident happened on the A92 in September 2020. The man is due to appear in court at a later date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 63-year-old man died in the crash on the A92 near Lochgelly around 9.55pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020.