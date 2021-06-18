Man charged in connection with fatal road crash on A92
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal road crash on the A92, Police Scotland has announced.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 1:13 pm
The incident happened on the A92 in September 2020. The man is due to appear in court at a later date.
A 63-year-old man died in the crash on the A92 near Lochgelly around 9.55pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the 26-year-old man is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.