Man charged over death of 97-year-old woman

A man has been charged after the discovery of a woman’s body in a Fife village.

Police Scotland have confirmed that a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 97-year-old woman in Kinglassie

Officers responded to a report of a woman who had died within a property on West End, Kinglassie around 11.10am on Friday, October 25.

The 97-year-old can be named as Annie Temple.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Jamieson, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Thank you to the members of the local community who have provided information and assistance in relation to our investigation - your help and support has been appreciated.

“Local officers have been and will continue to be in the local area to provide reassurance.”

