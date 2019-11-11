Man charged with fraud after police probe into funeral firm

Police in Fife have arrested and charged a man in connection with alleged fraud offences following an investigation into a funeral directors.

The 37-year-old man's arrest follows an investigation by police into Stevenson Funeral Directors which began in September.

The company has branches in Kirkcaldy, Rosyth, Cardenden.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland have arrested and charged a 37-year-old man in connection with fraud offences after officers received reports of a fraudulent scheme linked to a business in Fife in September 2019.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”