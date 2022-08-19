Man convicted for serious sexual assaults in Fife gets second jail sentence
Police have revealed that a man convicted of serious sexual assaults and domestic offences formed part of a “protracted and complex” operation.
Paul McKenzie was jailed for eight years when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, July 1 in connection with two serious sexual assaults in Fife between 2019 and 2021.
He returned to the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier this month and was jailed for a further six months on domestic abuse offences.
Detective Inspector Colin Moffat said: “These convictions formed part of one operation that was protracted and complex.
“We had a team of dedicated officers to ensure that justice was done and that the victims were suitably supported.”He added: “I would like to praise the victims for their bravery in coming forward and assisting our investigation.
“I hope that this sentencing provides them with a measure of closure and goes some way to giving other victims of abuse the courage to speak out.”