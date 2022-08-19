News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out

Man convicted for serious sexual assaults in Fife gets second jail sentence

Police have revealed that a man convicted of serious sexual assaults and domestic offences formed part of a “protracted and complex” operation.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:33 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:33 pm

Paul McKenzie was jailed for eight years when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, July 1 in connection with two serious sexual assaults in Fife between 2019 and 2021.

He returned to the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier this month and was jailed for a further six months on domestic abuse offences.

Detective Inspector Colin Moffat said: “These convictions formed part of one operation that was protracted and complex.

Paul Mackenzie was handed jail sentences by two separate courts

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Lundin Links Hotel: MP says locals faced 'unacceptable danger’ from fire hazard ...

“We had a team of dedicated officers to ensure that justice was done and that the victims were suitably supported.”He added: “I would like to praise the victims for their bravery in coming forward and assisting our investigation.

“I hope that this sentencing provides them with a measure of closure and goes some way to giving other victims of abuse the courage to speak out.”