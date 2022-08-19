Man convicted for serious sexual assaults in Fife gets second jail sentence

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul McKenzie was jailed for eight years when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, July 1 in connection with two serious sexual assaults in Fife between 2019 and 2021.

He returned to the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier this month and was jailed for a further six months on domestic abuse offences.

Detective Inspector Colin Moffat said: “These convictions formed part of one operation that was protracted and complex.

Paul Mackenzie was handed jail sentences by two separate courts

“We had a team of dedicated officers to ensure that justice was done and that the victims were suitably supported.”He added: “I would like to praise the victims for their bravery in coming forward and assisting our investigation.