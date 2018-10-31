Man critical in hospital after being found injured in Fife street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in a Lochgelly street.

Officers were called at around 3am on Sunday, October 28, after a member of the public found the 23-year-old in Dundas Street with a significant injury to his head.

The man was taken to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh where he remains in a critical condition.

Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

As part of this investigation police are keen to trace the occupants of a dark-coloured SUV, possibly a Nissan Qashqaui. The vehicle was seen to stop near Diamonds public house on Main Street around the time the clocks went back an hour and those within may have information that can assist officers.

In addition, two male pedestrians were also believed to be in Dundas Street/Main Street area around half an hour before the injured man was found.

The first male is described as white with a slim build, black hooded top with the hood up, black knee-length shorts, white trainer socks and black trainers.

The second male is described as being white with a larger build and wearing a dark zip-up top with a lighter coloured panel on the chest, dark trousers and carrying a cream-coloured back pack.

Detective Sergeant Kieran Marsh from Dunfermline CID said: “At this time we have not been able to speak with the man to establish how he sustained his injuries and as such, we’ve got to keep an open mind as to all possibilities.

“With that in mind, we would ask anyone who believes they have information relevant to this investigation to contact police immediately.

“We know that an SUV and two male pedestrians were within the area prior to the man being found and all of these individuals are asked to get in touch to assist with our inquiries as they may have useful information that can help us determine what has happened.”

Those with information can contact Dunfermline CID via 101 and quote incident number 3709 of October 28.