Man due in court after cannabis worth £193,000 found in Fife property

A 44-year-old man is due to appear in court today (Thursday) after police discovered a cannabis cultivation in a Fife town.

Officers acting under warrant attended a property in Dunfermline’s Pentland Terrace at around 9.50am on Wednesday, May 21 where they found cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £193,000.

A man was arrested and charged following the discovery and was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Detective Constable Kelly McCormack said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and this recovery highlights our commitment to dealing with those involved in the manufacture and distribution of illegal substances.

“The public has a vital part to play and I would encourage them to continue to provide us with information about suspicious activity and report any concerns.

“Anyone who can assist should contact us on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”