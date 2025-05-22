Man due in court after cannabis worth £193,000 found in Fife property

By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:38 BST
Police are continuing their search for a Blackpool taxi driver as a witness after a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted and left unconscious on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton on Sunday, May 18.Police are continuing their search for a Blackpool taxi driver as a witness after a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted and left unconscious on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton on Sunday, May 18.
Police are continuing their search for a Blackpool taxi driver as a witness after a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted and left unconscious on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton on Sunday, May 18.
A 44-year-old man is due to appear in court today (Thursday) after police discovered a cannabis cultivation in a Fife town.

Officers acting under warrant attended a property in Dunfermline’s Pentland Terrace at around 9.50am on Wednesday, May 21 where they found cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £193,000.

A man was arrested and charged following the discovery and was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Kelly McCormack said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and this recovery highlights our commitment to dealing with those involved in the manufacture and distribution of illegal substances.

“The public has a vital part to play and I would encourage them to continue to provide us with information about suspicious activity and report any concerns.

“Anyone who can assist should contact us on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice