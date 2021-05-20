Man fined £300 for breaching non-harassment order at Kirkcaldy address
A man who admitted breaching a non-harassment order at an address in Kirkcaldy by sending text messages and telephoning a woman has been fined £300.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 4:15 pm
Marek Dobras, of Lower Bridge Street in Stirling, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dobras, 37, admitted breaching a non-harassment order made on May 22, 2019 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on March 30 last year at an address in Cairns Street East, Kirkcaldy by repeatedly sending text messages to and telephoning a woman.
Sheriff Williamson fined Dobras £300 for breaching the order.