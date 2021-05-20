Man fined £300 for breaching non-harassment order at Kirkcaldy address

Marek Dobras, of Lower Bridge Street in Stirling, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Dobras, 37, admitted breaching a non-harassment order made on May 22, 2019 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on March 30 last year at an address in Cairns Street East, Kirkcaldy by repeatedly sending text messages to and telephoning a woman.

Sheriff Williamson fined Dobras £300 for breaching the order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.