Man flashes woman in home after taking £30 for gardening services
Police in Fife are appealing for help tracking down a man who indecently exposed himself to a woman at her home in Dunfermline.
The incident took place at around 9am on Wednesday, June, 16 and saw the resident of Gellatley Road approached by the man who attended her address and offered to carry out gardening. He followed her into her home and was given £30 – but no gardening was carried out.
As he left her home, he indecently exposed himself. The suspect spoke with broken English, and was “possibly of European origin”.
He is described as around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with short light-coloured hair. He was wearing a green jumper with white writing saying “tree surgeon”, plus more white lettering on the back. He was driving a white van that possibly said “gardening services” or “gardening works” on the side.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1910 of June 18 2021.