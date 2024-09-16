Man found guilty of wildlife crimes related to destruction of a badger sett in Fife

Boyle was found guilty following a three-day trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court (Pic: Scott Louden)

A former terrier man with the Berwickshire and Fife Fox Hunts has been found guilty on two charges related to the destruction of a badger sett.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Boyle, 52, a transport officer who lives in Avonbridge, pled not guilty to the charges of digging into an active badger sett and deliberately blocking entrances to the sett with rocks, nets and earth using a spade, at a three-day trial which concluded on Friday, September 13 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The incident, which took place in January 2023 near Cupar, was witnessed and filmed by a Field Research and Investigations Officer for the animal charity, League Against Cruel Sports who was monitoring the activities of the Fife Fox Hunt, which the terrier man was operating alongside at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the three-day trial the court was shown video footage of Boyle digging a badger sett. The League Against Cruel Sports investigator also gave verbal evidence relating to the blocking of the badger sett entrances.

On the second day of the trial three other charges relating to the treatment of a fox and the entering of a dog into an active badger sett were dropped.

According to the Sheriff, the evidence that was presented in court by the Fiscal Prosecutions Officer was not sufficient to bring about a conviction on this occasion.

During the final day’s trial, Boyle admitted entering his dog underground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Mark Alan found Boyle guilty on the charges of digging a badger sett and blocking a badger sett, both contrary to the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

The Sheriff, in summing up, commented that he was very satisfied with the evidence given by the experts from the League Against Cruel Sports, stating that he was “satisfied that Boyle knowingly dug and blocked an active badger sett with disregard to the welfare of the badgers”.

Sentencing was deferred until March 13, 2025, but potential penalties for interfering with a badger sett include a maximum of 12 months imprisonment and / or a £40,000 fine.

The Sheriff also stated that if Boyle is caught committing further crimes between now and his sentencing, then he could be facing jail time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Marsland, Director of Scotland and Northern Ireland for League Against Cruel Sports, welcomed the guilty verdict.

He said: “I’m very pleased that the League Against Cruel Sports’ vigilant fieldworkers were able to provide Police Scotland with video evidence that led to this successful conviction.

“Crimes against wildlife are all too common in Scotland and I hope this case will serve to remind people like Mr Boyle that our cameras can be anywhere.”