Man grabbed boy by throat and dragged him down stairs

A 36-year-old man has admitted a series of assaults on two boys aged 11 and 12.

One of the victims was grabbed by the throat and dragged down stairs which resulted in a head injury.

David Thomson (36) of Allison Street, Kirkcaldy, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that at various times between April 1, and June 6 at two addresses in Cardenden he assaulted a boy, then aged 12, repeatedly grabbing him by the throat and body, dragging him down stairs, to his injury.

He also admitted that on May 25, at the same addresses he shouted, swore and made threats of violence towards the same boy.

Thomson further admitted that on various occasions between March 1, and June 6, in Cardenden he assaulted another boy, then aged 11, by repeatedly slapping him on the head and body to his injury.

Sheriff Derek Reekie called for reports and Thomson will be sentenced on February 19.