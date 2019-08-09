Man guilty of sexual activity with 14-year-old girl on bus

A Fife man engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old schoolgirl on the upper deck of a service bus.

The girl was still wearing her school uniform at the time.

Connor Wilson (20) of Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on January 29, on a public bus travelling between Glenrothes and Ballingry, he engaged in sexual activity with a girl then aged 14 by touching her and kissing her.

Depute fiscal Alistair McDermid said the incident took place upstairs on a public service bus.

CCTV on the bus had captured the incident.

The depute said of Wilson: “The girl was wearing a school uniform and so he was clearly aware of her age at that time.

“CCTV shows him touching her over her clothing and kissing her on several occasions.”

Defence solicitor Amy Allan said her client thought the girl was older than she was, as they had been introduced by someone who was 17.

Sheriff James MacDonald called for reports and put Wilson on the sex offenders register. Sentencing will take place on September 4.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress