Man had knuckleduster in Fife pub
A man who admitted having an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, at a Buckhaven pub and in a town street has had his sentence deferred until later this year.
Lawrence Young, of Lawrence Court, Buckhaven, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Young, 40, admitted on March 13, 2020 at Burts Bar, Randolph Street, Buckhaven, he had with him without reasonable excuse, or lawful authority, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster while on bail.
He admitted on March 18, 2020 at College Street, Buckhaven, he had with him without reasonable excuse, or lawful authority, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster while on bail.
Young also admitted breaching bail conditions by approaching a man and entering Randolph Street in Buckhaven. On March 13 and 18, 2020 he entered Burts Bar in Randolph Street, Buckhaven failing to comply with the condition not to enter Randolph Street.
Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until September 2.