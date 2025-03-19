Man hunted after handbag theft on woman walking her dog in Methil

Police are hunting a man who stole a handbag from a woman out walking her dog.

The incident happened around 10:00pm on Tuesday in the Kirkland Drive area of Methil.

She was walking her dog when she was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing. He tried to take her handbag and after a struggle made off with it in the direction of Methilhaven Road.

Detective Sergeant Mark Millar said : “This was a very upsetting incident for the woman and we are keen to trace the man described or speak to anyone who knows who they are. In addition, if you have private CCTV or were driving in the area around 10pm on Tuesday and have dash-cam that could assist officers, then please contact us.”

Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3787 of March 18 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.