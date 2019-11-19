Man in court after Kirkcaldy incident

A man has appeared in court following an weekend incident in Kirkcaldy.

Robert Penman (65) was charged with assault to severe injury and possession of a blade or pointed article.

His appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court followed a disturbance in Links Street early on Saturday morning.

A second man, aged 48, has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal, but has yet to appear in court.

Penman, from Kirkcaldy, appeared in private.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination, and was released on bail.