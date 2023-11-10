A man is due in court in connection with a £140,000 drugs haul after two police raids in Fife.

Officers carried out a search of a property in Dysart and a store unit in Dunfermline on Thursday and recovered ketamine, a Class A drug, and MDMA, plus cash said to be thousands of £s. A 23-year-old man was charged, and was due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Detective Constable Christopher Stecka, of Fife Division CID, said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the trade in illegal drugs which brings nothing but harm to our communities here in Fife.

“Community intelligence is the lifeblood of operations such as this and I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs to call us on 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police remained at the scene this morning (Pic: TSPL)