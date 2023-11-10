Man in court in connection with £140,000 haul of MDMA and ketamine in Fife
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers carried out a search of a property in Dysart and a store unit in Dunfermline on Thursday and recovered ketamine, a Class A drug, and MDMA, plus cash said to be thousands of £s. A 23-year-old man was charged, and was due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Detective Constable Christopher Stecka, of Fife Division CID, said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the trade in illegal drugs which brings nothing but harm to our communities here in Fife.
“Community intelligence is the lifeblood of operations such as this and I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs to call us on 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers searched a property on Windmill Road, Dysart, Kirkcaldy and a storage facility in Dunfermline on Thursday. Quantities of Class A MDMA, valued at £23,000, and Class B ketamine, worth an estimated £120,000, were recovered, along with £12,000 in cash.