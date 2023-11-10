News you can trust since 1871
Man in court in connection with £140,000 haul of MDMA and ketamine in Fife

A man is due in court in connection with a £140,000 drugs haul after two police raids in Fife.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Nov 2023, 13:32 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 13:33 GMT
Officers carried out a search of a property in Dysart and a store unit in Dunfermline on Thursday and recovered ketamine, a Class A drug, and MDMA, plus cash said to be thousands of £s. A 23-year-old man was charged, and was due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Detective Constable Christopher Stecka, of Fife Division CID, said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the trade in illegal drugs which brings nothing but harm to our communities here in Fife.

“Community intelligence is the lifeblood of operations such as this and I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs to call us on 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police remained at the scene this morning (Pic: TSPL)Police remained at the scene this morning (Pic: TSPL)
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers searched a property on Windmill Road, Dysart, Kirkcaldy and a storage facility in Dunfermline on Thursday. Quantities of Class A MDMA, valued at £23,000, and Class B ketamine, worth an estimated £120,000, were recovered, along with £12,000 in cash.