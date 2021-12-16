Man in court on murder charge after remains found at Fife industrial estate

David Barnes appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today charged with killing Ean Coutts.

The remains of the 61-year old, who came from Kinglassie, were found at Whitehill Industrial Estate late last September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man appeared in court today

Barnes, 31, also faces charges of fraud, theft, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.