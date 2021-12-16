Man in court on murder charge after remains found at Fife industrial estate
A man has appeared in court charged with murder a year after the remains of a man were found at an industrial estate in Glenrothes.
David Barnes appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today charged with killing Ean Coutts.
The remains of the 61-year old, who came from Kinglassie, were found at Whitehill Industrial Estate late last September.
Barnes, 31, also faces charges of fraud, theft, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.