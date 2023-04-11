News you can trust since 1871
Man in court over indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy over last eight years

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a spate of indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy dating back to 2015.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

Gavin Morrison appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Saturday.

It came two days after Police Scotland charged the 42-year-old under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

The force said the alleged offences went as far back as 2015, and reportedly occurred in various locations across the Lang Toun.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Morrison, from Kirkcaldy, appeared in connection with eight counts of public indecency and one charge of sexual exposure to an older child. He made no plea, and was granted bail.

His next court appearance is yet to be confirmed.