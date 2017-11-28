Man in court over weapons find

Police in Fife say they have made an arrest as part of the ongoing anti-violence campaign, Operation Path.

Officers in Leven were out on high-visibility patrol on Friday night, where they found a male in possession of two knives and a knuckleduster.

The 17-year-old was charged and is scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

Sergeant Colette Mather said: "Tackling violence is one of Fife's top five priorities and every single day we are carrying out patrols throughout the Kingdom to deter crimes of violence and identify anyone who may be in possession of weapons.

"Operation Path activity will not only continue, but increase as we enter the festive period and anyone found to be responsible for a violent offence will be robustly dealt with."