Man in custody after police officer ‘stabbed’ in Fife incident

A man is in custody after reports of a police officer being stabbed in Fife.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in north-east Fife.

Officers were responding to reports of a disturbance in Lundin Crescent, Tayport.

It happened around 12:45 am.

The officer was treated at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, before being released.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy artist joins Oor Wullie bucket trail

Kirkcaldy award-winning restaurant closed indefinitely after floods

Residents petition sparks action on danger road in Fife town

It is understood his injuries were serious but not life threatening.

The incident attracted comment from the Scottish Police Federation.

Brian Jones, health and safety lead, said: “This type of incident is a timely reminder that police officers face unpredictable violence and danger on a daily basis.

“They place themselves in harms way so that others may be safe.

“We are eternally grateful that on this occasion our colleague will live to tell the tale.”