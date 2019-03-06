Man jailed after police seize £350,000 worth of drugs

A man has been jailed after raids in Fife helped recover a £350,000 worth of ecstasy.

At Edinburgh High Court on today, Connor Smith was sentenced to four-years in prison, having previously pled guilty to offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police Scotland launched a serious and organised crime inquiry into 25-year-old Smith following intelligence, which linked him to the distribution of MDMA (ecstasy).

As a result of enforcement activity carried out at addresses in Kirkcaldy, Rosyth, and Clackmannan, £350,000 worth of MDMA tablets and crystals were seized by police.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Hughes from Forth Valley Proactive CID said: “Connor Smith profited from selling harmful MDMA to communities in Forth Valley and Fife and his arrest was only possible thanks to vital intelligence we received from the public.

“His sentence should serve as a very clear reminder that tackling all forms of serious and organised crime, which includes drug offences, is a Police Scotland priority and we will utilise all resources at its disposal to bring those responsible to justice.

“Our communities have a pivotal role to play in helping us tackle crimes of this nature by coming forward with information.

“This can be done either by calling us on 101, or by making an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”