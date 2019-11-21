Man jailed for domestic abuse of ex-partner in Fife

A man has been sentenced for domestic abuse in Fife.

Kevin Skelton (54) was convicted at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 15 October, 2019, where he plead guilty to two offences towards an ex-partner in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Dunfermline Sheriff Court with six months supervision and is not to contact the victim for five-years on release.

This is the first conviction in Fife of abusive behaviour under the new Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018.

Skelton committed the abuse between May and July of this year and was arrested on Wednesday, 3 July, 2019, following reports of a disturbance at his home address.

Detective Inspector June Peebles of Fife’s Domestic Abuse Investigations Unit said: “Kevin Skelton has today become the first person in Fife to be sentenced under the new domestic abuse legislation.

“Over several months he subjected the victim to controlling, intimidating and abusive behaviour that is now, under the new legal framework, better recognised in law.

“It is well known that those who suffer domestic abuse may never experience physical violence. Instead, they are subject to degrading treatment, loss of freedom and coercive control on a daily basis, which is as damaging to both partners and children as physical abuse.

“I hope that victims of domestic abuse see this conviction today and find courage to step forward and speak out.

“The Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit in Fife work closely with partner organisations such as Fife Woman’s Aid and Rape Crisis who can provide additional support to those affected by domestic abuse.

“If you are experiencing abuse, I would encourage you to contact either police, on 101, or our partners who can provide reassurance and advice about how to take those next steps.”

