Man jailed for eight years for ‘despicable’ rape and sexual offences in Fife

John Weir, who also uses the name John Krogan, was sentenced to eight years when he appeared at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST

The 29-year old was convicted of a number of sexual offences, including rape. He carried out the offences on a number of women in the Kingdom between 2010 and 2020.

Detective Sergeant Lauren O’Neil said: “Weir carried out these crimes over a number of years and he will now face the consequence of his despicable actions in prison.

“I hope this sentencing gives the victims who came forward some comfort and allows them to move forward.

John Weir was jailed for eight yearsJohn Weir was jailed for eight years
John Weir was jailed for eight years
“We take reports of such offences seriously, regardless of how much time has passed and work to support victims. I would encourage anyone who has been impacted by this type of crime to report it.”