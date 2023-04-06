Man jailed for eight years for ‘despicable’ rape and sexual offences in Fife

The 29-year old was convicted of a number of sexual offences, including rape. He carried out the offences on a number of women in the Kingdom between 2010 and 2020.

Detective Sergeant Lauren O’Neil said: “Weir carried out these crimes over a number of years and he will now face the consequence of his despicable actions in prison.

“I hope this sentencing gives the victims who came forward some comfort and allows them to move forward.

John Weir was jailed for eight years