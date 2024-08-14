Man jailed for five and a half years for rape and sexual assaults in Fife carried out over 15-year period
Ryan Harrower was sentence to five and a half years when he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday after being convicted of a series of sexual abuse offences in the Kingdom. He committed crimes, including rape and sexual assaults, over a period of 15 years against three women.
Detective Inspector Frank Keegan said: “Harrower is an abusive individual who showed no remorse for his violent and abusive actions. I would like to commend the women for their strength in coming forward during the investigation. Their information was essential in helping us build the case against him, and I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure.
“If anyone is experiencing or has experienced any type of violence or sexual abuse, please report it. We have detectives dedicated to investigating such offences. You can be assured that you will be fully supported by officers and our partner agencies."