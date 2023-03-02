Man jailed for serious sexual and violent offences on women and children in Fife

Cunningham appeared at the High Court in Livingston for sentencing on Thursday.

James Cunningham, 56, was jailed for 12 years at the High Court in Livingston on Thursday in relation to the offences he carried out on women and children in the Kingdom between 1985 and 2008.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Cunningham was reported to police in 2019 and an investigation was launched. He was found guilty at court on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Detective Constable Ross French said: “Cunningham is a narcissistic predator who has refused to admit his guilt and has shown no remorse for his despicable crimes. I want to commend the victims for the strength they have shown throughout this investigation and trial.

"My thoughts remain with them and I hope that this sentencing brings them some comfort and helps them move forward.