Man jailed for seven years for serious sexual offences in Fife and East Lothian

A man has been jailed for seven years for serious sexual offences in Fife and East Lothian.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 5:44pm

Duncan Stanners was sentenced when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday .

The 35-year old was found guilty on January, 18 in connection with the sexual abuse of women on various dates between 2010 and 2020.

His sentence was welcomed b y senior police figures.

Stanners was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh
Detective Constable Matt Ghilotti said: “I hope this sentencing provides some measure of closure for the victims

“Sexual abuse has no place in our society and any reports made to Police Scotland will be robustly investigated.

“If you are experiencing abuse, or know someone who is, please contact us direct or through our partner agencies. We will take action, no matter the timescale.”