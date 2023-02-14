Duncan Stanners was sentenced when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday .

The 35-year old was found guilty on January, 18 in connection with the sexual abuse of women on various dates between 2010 and 2020.

His sentence was welcomed b y senior police figures.

Detective Constable Matt Ghilotti said: “I hope this sentencing provides some measure of closure for the victims

“Sexual abuse has no place in our society and any reports made to Police Scotland will be robustly investigated.

