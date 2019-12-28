Man jailed for sex act at Fife bus station

A man who committed a sex offence at a Fife bus station, has been jailed.

Douglas Keir was sentenced to six months at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The incident at St Andrews’ bus station was witnessed two shocked women.

The 63-year old, of Pitifirrane Park, Crossford, was previously found guilty of a string of offences after two separate trials.

He was convicted of an offence that between September 2017 and September 2019, in Torryburn, he engaged in a course of conduct which caused fear or alarm to a woman living there, by repeatedly attending at her home, hand delivered, sent and provided letters to neighbours and refused to desist when repeatedly told to do so.

He was also guilty of an offence that on July 18, 2018, at St Andrews bus station, he engaged in sexual activity in the presence of two females by masturbating and intentionally exposing his genitals to them.

Keir was also convicted of another offence that on two occasions between August 7 and November 1, at his home he engaged in sexual activity in the presence of a woman and a child by rubbing is genitals.

He also committed similar sex offences in his garden in front of a child.

Keir (63) also committed stalking offences against a care worker who had been trying to help him.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf said that at 12.30pm two females were waiting for a bus in St Andrews when they became suspicious of the behaviour of Keir who was walking about with a large tear in his trousers.

They saw him masturbating and reported the matter to a bus driver.

Police attended and looked at CCTV. When detained and charged, Keir replied, “You’ll have to prove I did it.”

In the offences committed at his home and garden, there was a seven-year-old boy present.

The court was told that Keir still maintained he had done nothing wrong and would not consent to a community-based sentence.

Sheriff James MacDonald jailed Keir for six months and put him on the sex offenders register.

A five-year non-harassment order to protect the stalking victim was also imposed.