Man jailed over sex offences against children online

A man responsible for numerous sexual offences against children in Fife has been jailed.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Alexander Hope was sentenced to five years in prison, with an extension of two further years, for various crimes involving girls aged 11-15 in Kirkcaldy between 2009 and 2017.

Hope used social media to interact with victims and commit his offences, many of which involved receiving images of those he was in contact with.

Fife Division’s Public Protection Unit launched a major investigation into Hope after victims came forward to report their abuse and the 31-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged.

He pled guilty to 10 offences on March 12, 2018.

Detective Inspector Scott Davidson from the Public Protection unit in Fife said: “First and foremost I wish to praise the victims of Alexander Hope, who either came forward to make the initial reports, or who assisted with our investigation by providing vital evidence.

“Their courage and strength during these inquiries has proved pivotal in securing a conviction against Hope, which ultimately led to this prison sentence.

“Our ongoing child sexual exploitation campaign entitled ‘not my friend’ aims to educate young people on the dangers of engaging with strangers online and ensuring they are not coerced or intimidated into sending anything of a personal or sensitive nature. More information can be found at www.scotland.police.uk.”