Man left with scar after being slashed at Fife party

An all-night party in Kirkcaldy ended with a drunken assault in which a man had his neck slashed.

The victim suffered a deep wound after the sharp edge of a smashed mug was thrust into his neck.

The attacker Alan Stevens, 23, of Dallas Drive, Kirkcaldy, has appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He previously admitted that on December 17, 2017 at an address in Tiree Place, Kirkcaldy, he assaulted Ryan Wallace by striking him on the neck with a broken mug to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

Depute fiscal Katherine Fraser said Stevens had been at a party which had started at around 8pm and went on through the night until the assault took placed at around 7am.

She went on, “There was what is described as ‘some banter’ between the accused and Ryan Wallace. Words were exchanged and the accused is described as being very drunk at the time.

“He then grabbed a Sports Direct mug out of Mr Wallace’s hand and it was smashed against a wall.

“Ryan Wallace asked, ‘What are you doing?’

“The accused mumbled something and the sat down on the floor.”

Stevens then grabbed a broken piece of the mug and lashed out at the back of the victim’s neck.

Mr Wallace said, “I’ve been slashed” and others present pulled Stevens off him.

Stevens then pretended to stab himself before leaving the property.

The victim was taken to the Victoria Hospital with a 10cm long wound in his neck which was stitched and will leave a scar.

Defence solicitor Alan Davie said of his client, “He has no recollection of the offence because of his consumption of alcohol.

“It is bizarre behaviour but he can do more than speculate what caused him to do this.

“He is very sorry for his actions and very sorry for the injury. It’s a bad scar on his neck and there’s no getting away from that.”

Stevens, who is on benefits, has another conviction for assault in 2014.

Sheriff Craig McSherry imposed a community payback order with 300 hours of unpaid work and a nine-month restriction of liberty order.

Stevens was also ordered to pay £500 compensation.