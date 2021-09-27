Dylan Paterson, of Laburnam Place, Dalkeith appeared in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court before Sheriff Eric Brown.

Paterson, 26, admitted on August 1, 2021 at Harbour Place in Burntisland he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm in that he repeatedly shouted, swore and uttered homophobic remarks, while on bail.

He further admitted on the same date, in the same place he assaulted a woman by punching her on the face.

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the offence took place in the evening after he tried to get into a pub.

He said: “He appeared to be unsteady on his feet and heavily intoxicated. He tried to gain entry to a public house but was refused. He started shouting and threatening to push past to gain entry.

"A member of staff tried to help, and he continued to shout and swear and use homophobic terms.

"He tried to push past the witness and thereafter punched her on her left cheek. After punching her he left the area and went to a nearby block of flats.”

The court heard that, two hours later witnesses, including the one he had assaulted, were at the edge of the smoking area outside the pub when Paterson appeared from a window at the nearby flats and started shouting homophobic slurs. He was cautioned and charged by police.

Paterson’s defence lawyer said his client was full of regret.

"He is originally from Fife, and had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol. He has expressed genuine remorse and is genuinely ashamed of his behaviour.”

Taking all the circumstances into consideration, Sheriff Brown sentenced Paterson to a Community Payback Order for 12 months.

He also sentenced Paterson to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed in 12 months. He asked for a progress report to be made available in six months time on March 22, 2022.

