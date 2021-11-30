Man made racist remarks to hospital nurse and assaulted police officer
A man who admitted making racist remarks to a hospital nurse, making violent threats towards police and assaulting an officer in Kirkcaldy has had his sentence deferred until March 10, 2022.
Steven Pitcaithly, of Artillery Lane, Dundee, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Pitcaithly, 58, admitted on August 19, 2020 at Accident and Emergency, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy he acted in a racially aggravated manner causing alarm and distress to a registered nurse by repeatedly shouting, swearing, uttering Sectarian remarks and racially offensive remarks towards her.
He further admitted on February 15, 2021 at an address in Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing, making threats of violence, brandishing a guitar towards police constables and struggling with them to avoid arrest.
He also admitted on February 19, 2021 at an address in Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy he assaulted a police constable, uttered threats of violence towards him and attempted to strike him on the head with a guitar.