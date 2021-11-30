Steven Pitcaithly, of Artillery Lane, Dundee, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Pitcaithly, 58, admitted on August 19, 2020 at Accident and Emergency, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy he acted in a racially aggravated manner causing alarm and distress to a registered nurse by repeatedly shouting, swearing, uttering Sectarian remarks and racially offensive remarks towards her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted on February 15, 2021 at an address in Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing, making threats of violence, brandishing a guitar towards police constables and struggling with them to avoid arrest.

He also admitted on February 19, 2021 at an address in Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy he assaulted a police constable, uttered threats of violence towards him and attempted to strike him on the head with a guitar.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.