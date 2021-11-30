David Bradley, of Park View, had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Bradley, 39, admitted on March 3, 2021 at The Wash Project, Alexander Road, Glenrothes he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards a staff member placing her in a state of fear and alarm.

Sheriff McFarlane fined Bradley £300.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.