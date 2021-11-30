Man made violent threats to staff at Fife homeless accommodation
A Kirkcaldy man who shouted, swore and made violent threats towards a staff member at homeless accommodation in Glenrothes has been fined £300.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:00 pm
David Bradley, of Park View, had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Bradley, 39, admitted on March 3, 2021 at The Wash Project, Alexander Road, Glenrothes he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards a staff member placing her in a state of fear and alarm.
Sheriff McFarlane fined Bradley £300.