Man made violent threats to staff at Fife homeless accommodation

A Kirkcaldy man who shouted, swore and made violent threats towards a staff member at homeless accommodation in Glenrothes has been fined £300.

By A Court Reporter
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:00 pm

David Bradley, of Park View, had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Bradley, 39, admitted on March 3, 2021 at The Wash Project, Alexander Road, Glenrothes he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards a staff member placing her in a state of fear and alarm.

Sheriff McFarlane fined Bradley £300.

