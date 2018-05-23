Man on sex offenders register after abuse

A man has admitted committing sex offences against a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago.

The offences took place in a wooded area near Dunfermline and an address in Leven.

Douglas Bell (56) of Martin Street, Buckhaven, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on two occasions between October 5, 1976 and May 30, 1977, at a wooded area near Gowkhall, Dunfermline and at address in Leven, he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a boy then aged 12.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Bell will be sentenced on 20 th June. He was placed on the sex offenders’ register.