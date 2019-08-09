Man reported after ‘dangerous driving’ incident

Police say a man has been reported over dangerous driving after an incident in Fife.

The 22-year-old has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for Dangerous Driving following an incident which occurred at Gilvenbank Park, Glenrothes on August 1.

Community Inspector Kirk Donnelly from Glenrothes Police Station said: “We are aware of recent concerns from the community around antisocial driving and the behaviour of some motorists in the Glenrothes area, particularly on the roads surrounding Gilvenbank Park.

“This behaviour causes fear and alarm to local residents and is not only against the law, but is dangerous and reckless.

“Local officers will be conducting high-visibility and unmarked patrols in the area, along with using speed detection equipment in our efforts to tackle this form of criminality.

“Anyone wishing to report road traffic offences or criminal activity should do so by contacting officers via 101 and, where possible, should provide as much information as possible about the nature of the offence and offending vehicle. In an emergency always dial 999.”

