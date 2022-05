An ambulance was also in attendance but no serious injuries were reported.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Sunday, 1 May, police were called to Broom Road in Kirkcaldy, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. There were no serious injuries reported and one man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”