Man’s horrific catalogue of abuse against six women

A Fife man committed a horrific catalogue of violence against a succession of partners and other females for almost two decades.

One woman was pinned down as William Rollo poked her eyes and another was hit with a glass bottle.

The offences were carried out from 2001 up until this year in various parts of Fife, including Lochore and Kirkcaldy.

The victims were four women who were then his partner and two other females, one aged just 16 at the time.

Rollo (34) currently a prisoner at Perth, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted a long list of offences.

On an occasion between February 28, 2001 and August 12, 2002 at High Street, Burntisland, he assaulted his then partner, by seizing her by the throat, applying pressure to it, held her by the throat against a wall and punched her on the head.

On an occasion between August 12, 2002 and February 28, 2003, at Murray Knowe, Cardenden, he assaulted his then partner by attempting to punch her on the head.

On an occasion between April 18, 2005 and April 17, 2006 at Navitie Park, Ballingry, he assaulted another partner, by striking her on the body with a glass bottle, causing it to break.

On January 1, 2012, at Waverley Place, Lochore, he assaulted another woman, his then partner, by punching her on the head to her injury.

On an occasion between September 6 and December 25, 2012, at Waverley Place, Lochore, he assaulted the same victim, by repeatedly shouting, swearing, seizing her by the throat, pinned her to a chair, sat astride her and repeatedly pressed his fingers into her eyes.

On January 10 last year at Malcolm Street, Ballingry, he uttered threats of violence and derogatory remarks to another female, threw a TV set and repeatedly struck a pair of shoes with a knife.

On January 20 this year at Balgreggie Road, Cardenden, he assaulted a female then aged 16.

On April 30 at Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy, he assaulted Robbie Terry, his then partner, by pushing her, causing her to hit against a window and strike her head, all to her injury.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Rollo will remain in custody until he is sentenced on September 17.

