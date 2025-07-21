Man seriously hurt in attempted murder in Fife town
An investigation has been started after a man was left with serious injuries in Lochgelly. The 30-year old is in hospital where he is being treated for a serious injury.
The incident happened at the weekend. Officers executed a warrant in the town’s Main Street, and also attended a second address.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Sunday, officers executed a warrant at a property in the Main Street area of Lochgelly after an injured man attended at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
“He had sustained a serious injury and was transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Saturday, for further treatment. The incident is being treated as attempted murder.
“Police also attended Buller Street in connection with the incident. No one has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.