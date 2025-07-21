Man seriously hurt in attempted murder in Fife town

Police are treating an attack on a man in a Fife town as attempted murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation has been started after a man was left with serious injuries in Lochgelly. The 30-year old is in hospital where he is being treated for a serious injury.

The incident happened at the weekend. Officers executed a warrant in the town’s Main Street, and also attended a second address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Sunday, officers executed a warrant at a property in the Main Street area of Lochgelly after an injured man attended at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Police are investigating the incident (Pic: TSPL)

“He had sustained a serious injury and was transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Saturday, for further treatment. The incident is being treated as attempted murder.

“Police also attended Buller Street in connection with the incident. No one has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.