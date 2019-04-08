Man seriously injured after fall from flat window in Fife

A man has suffered serious injuries after falling from a window at a block of flats in Fife.

Officers have cordoned off Kirkgate in Burntisland following the incident earlier today.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: ”Police in Fife were called to an address on Kirkgate in Burntisland around 10.30am on Monday, April 8, following a report of a disturbance.

“A 36-year-old man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances surrounding this incident, which is currently being treated as isolated.”