Man seriously injured after ‘incident’

A man has been left seriously injured in hospital after an incident in East Wemyss.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which saw police called to a house in Alexander Street on Friday evening.
The injured man was taken to Victoria Hospital
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.25pm on Friday, 6 December, police and emergency services were called to a report that a 33-year-old man had been seriously injured in a house Alexander Street, East Wemyss.
“He was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Infirmary in Kirkcaldy.
“A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 9 December.”
