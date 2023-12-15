Man sexually assaulted – police cordon off Kirkcaldy Memorial Gardens
Police investigating a report of a sex attack on a man in Kirkcaldy have cordoned off part of a town centre garden.
The incident happened on Thursday evening at the war memorial gardens next to the town’s train station. A police van and car are at the scene with forensics officers due to attend. A large part of the gardens next to the main walkway, which leads on to the town centre, remain taped off today.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are carrying out enquiries after a man was sexually assaulted at the Memorial Gardens near to the train station in Kirkcaldy around 8:00pm on Thursday.”