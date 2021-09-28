Man shouted, swore and banged on windows at Kirkcaldy hotel

A man who admitted shouting, swearing and banging on the windows at a Kirkcaldy hotel has been placed on a Community Payback Order.

By A Court Reporter
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 2:28 pm

John McLean, of Carfin Street, Newarthall, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McLean, 62, admitted on July 21, 2021 at The Windsor Hotel, 38 Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy he shouted, swore, banged on windows and threatened of violence towards his partner.

Sheriff Brown placed him under supervision for 12 months with a requirement to meet with the Addiction Recovery Team and Domestic Abuse Intervention Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Read More

Read More
Fife telephone scams: 87-year-old man conned out of £30,000 as police urge publi...

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V