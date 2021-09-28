Man shouted, swore and banged on windows at Kirkcaldy hotel
A man who admitted shouting, swearing and banging on the windows at a Kirkcaldy hotel has been placed on a Community Payback Order.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 2:28 pm
John McLean, of Carfin Street, Newarthall, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
McLean, 62, admitted on July 21, 2021 at The Windsor Hotel, 38 Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy he shouted, swore, banged on windows and threatened of violence towards his partner.
Sheriff Brown placed him under supervision for 12 months with a requirement to meet with the Addiction Recovery Team and Domestic Abuse Intervention Team.
Read More
Read MoreFife telephone scams: 87-year-old man conned out of £30,000 as police urge publi...