John McLean, of Carfin Street, Newarthall, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McLean, 62, admitted on July 21, 2021 at The Windsor Hotel, 38 Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy he shouted, swore, banged on windows and threatened of violence towards his partner.

Sheriff Brown placed him under supervision for 12 months with a requirement to meet with the Addiction Recovery Team and Domestic Abuse Intervention Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.