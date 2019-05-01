Man smashed way into partner’s home in brutal attack

A Fife man smashed his way into the home of his partner and then attacked her.

The victim was pushed on to a bed and choked by Scott Johnstone after he forced entry to her house in Thornton.

Johnstone (23) of Alexander Road, Glenrothes, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on June 25, he attended uninvited at the home of his then partner Carly Doyle.

He shouted, demanded entry, repeatedly banged on a door, attempted to climb up to her bedroom window, threw a garden bench at a wall and repeatedly kicked the front door damaging it.

He then climbed into the premises through a broken door panel and assaulted Ms Doyle.

He seized her by the body, pushed her on to a bed, sat astride her, seized her by the throat and compressed it, restricting her breathing, then grabbed her by the face, all to her injury.

Sheriff Craig McSherry called for reports and Johnstone will be sentenced on May 28.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress