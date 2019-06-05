Man stabbed his brother in head then threatened to do it again

A man stabbed his brother with a knife and then months later threatened to do it again in voice messages.

The offences were carried out by Liam Stewart (32) from Dunfermline, against his brother Jamie, who lives in Kirkcaldy.

Following the attack, Stewart made threats to his brother that he would “put you down” and said he was prepared to spend time in jail for stabbing him again.

Liam Stewart, currently a prisoner at Perth, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on July 31, 2018 at Law Road, Dunfermline, he assaulted Jamie Stewart by striking him on the head with a knife to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He also admitted that on March 14 at Cheviot Road, Kirkcaldy, having previously appeared on petition on a charge of assaulting Jamie Stewart with a knife, he repeatedly sent voice messages to him, made threats of violence towards him and threatened to assault him with a knife.

Defence solicitor Martin McGuire said the initial assault occurred following “an evening of alcohol consumption”.

Their father travelled from Edinburgh and Jamie Stewart joined up with them. There was “a significant altercation” which ended up to damage to Liam Stewart’s home, including to the TV, before the assault.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports. Bail was refused. Stewart faces sentence on June 26.