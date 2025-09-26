Man struck by car in Kinghorn hit and run
A blue Audi Q2 hit a man on the B923 in Kinghorn, close to Kirkcaldy Road at around 10.10am on Thursday, September 25.
The driver then left the scene.
The male pedestrian, who had been driving a black Audi A3 and left his vehicle to speak to the other driver, did not require hospital treatment.
Constable Craig Stirling, of Fife Road Policing, said: "We are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time that may have witnessed this incident or seen either car around that time.
"The driver of a burgundy Ford van was in the area around that time and may have information.
"Anyone with dashcam footage should check to see if they have captured anything."
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting 0961 of September 25, 2025.