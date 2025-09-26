Man struck by car in Kinghorn hit and run

By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:38 BST
A man has been struck by a car in Fife.

A blue Audi Q2 hit a man on the B923 in Kinghorn, close to Kirkcaldy Road at around 10.10am on Thursday, September 25.

Most Popular

The driver then left the scene.

The male pedestrian, who had been driving a black Audi A3 and left his vehicle to speak to the other driver, did not require hospital treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for information after a man was struck by a car in Kinghorn. (Picture: Police Scotland)placeholder image
Police are appealing for information after a man was struck by a car in Kinghorn. (Picture: Police Scotland)

Constable Craig Stirling, of Fife Road Policing, said: "We are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time that may have witnessed this incident or seen either car around that time.

"The driver of a burgundy Ford van was in the area around that time and may have information.

"Anyone with dashcam footage should check to see if they have captured anything."

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting 0961 of September 25, 2025.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice