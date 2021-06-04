Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident in Fife town
A man has been taken to hospital, and another arrested, following an incident in Leven.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on North Street, Leven, around 11.40am on Friday, 4 June. A 41-year-old man has been taken to the Victoria Hospital with serious injuries. A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."