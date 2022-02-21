Man threatened to spit on face of doctor treating him at Fife hospital
A Kirkcaldy man who shouted and swore at medical staff and threatened to spit on the face of a doctor who was treating him at a Fife hospital has been placed on a community payback order with supervision.
Mark Gourlay, of Winifred Crescent, has also been ordered to carry out unpaid work.
Gourlay, 37, appeared before Sheriff Craig McSherry at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
He admitted on April 8, 2020 at Victoria Hospital, Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner causing fear and alarm in that he shouted and swore at medical staff attempting to provide him with medical treatment, waving his arms about, causing blood from an injury to his head to spray around a ward. Gourlay also repeatedly threatened to spit on the face of a doctor who was treating his wounds.
Gourlay’s defence lawyer said his submission would be to place his client on a community payback order with a period of supervision along with an order to carry out unpaid work.
He said: “He has had difficulties with his mental health over a long period of time and he is extremely socially isolated.
"He is in a better place now than he was when I first started dealing with him. He has been assessed as being suitable to do unpaid work and is desperate to avoid time in jail.”
As a direct alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff McSherry placed Gourlay on a community payback order with a period of supervision for two years. He also ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work in the community.