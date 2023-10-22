Garry Thomson, 60, was found dead at a property in Guardbridge last Wednesday.

Garry Thomson, 60, was found dead at a property in the Gairbrig Crescent area of Guardbridge at around 7pm on Wednesday. Police confirmed Mr Thomson was from the local area and his family are aware.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, October 23.