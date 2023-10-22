Man to appear in court in connection with death of man in Fife
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Fife.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 20:06 BST- 1 min read
Garry Thomson, 60, was found dead at a property in the Gairbrig Crescent area of Guardbridge at around 7pm on Wednesday. Police confirmed Mr Thomson was from the local area and his family are aware.
A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, October 23.
Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Thomson at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.”