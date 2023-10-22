News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Man to appear in court in connection with death of man in Fife

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Fife.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 20:06 BST- 1 min read
Garry Thomson, 60, was found dead at a property in Guardbridge last Wednesday.Garry Thomson, 60, was found dead at a property in Guardbridge last Wednesday.
Garry Thomson, 60, was found dead at a property in Guardbridge last Wednesday.

Garry Thomson, 60, was found dead at a property in the Gairbrig Crescent area of Guardbridge at around 7pm on Wednesday. Police confirmed Mr Thomson was from the local area and his family are aware.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, October 23.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Thomson at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.”